Trump seeks 15-20% minimum tariffs on EU goods despite trade talks

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum tariff of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in any deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday, adding that the administration is now looking at a reciprocal tariff rate that exceeds 10 per cent, even if a deal is reached.

Trump has also been unmoved by the latest EU offer to reduce car tariffs, and would keep duties on the sector at 25 per cent as planned, the report said citing unnamed sources.