Home / World News / Jailed ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gets bail in military installation attack cases

Jailed ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gets bail in military installation attack cases

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail

The two were produced before the court, where the former prime minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations by his supporters following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.
 
ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail.
 
Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.
 
The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.
 
Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case.
 
Qureshi, who is also in prison facing charges in other cases, will not be released either.
 
Khan and PTI stalwart Qureshi were indicted in the cases on February 6.
 
The two were produced before the court, where the former prime minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.
 
Khan was booked in multiple cases related to the May 9 violence that erupted following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.
The cases registered in Rawalpindi included the attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ), rioting in the office of a sensitive institution and others.
 
Khan had denied the allegations mentioned in the cases' first information reports.
 
Earlier, after his release from Adiala jail, Qureshi was whisked away by Punjab police from prison in connection with a case about the attack on the GHQ.
 
The anti-terrorism court also approved the bail application of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case related to the May 9 attacks.
 
Once an ally of Khan, Rasheed, who later distanced himself from the party, was, however, released from the jail.
 
Dozens of cases have been registered against Khan since his government was toppled through a no-trust vote in April 2022 and so far he has been convicted in four of them.

Also Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Anti-Terrorism Court summons Imran Khan in case related to May 9 protests

Pakistan elections amid political, economic turmoil tomorrow: Details here

Pak SC returns appeal against 3-year conviction of former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in Cipher case

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, kills 7

Former Pak PM Imran Khan, close aide Shah Mahmud Qureshi, get bail

Relevance of Quad set to grow: EAM Jaishankar at Indian Ocean Conference

Imran Khan's candidates defy odds to thrive in Pakistan general election

EAM Jaishankar & Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe discuss cooperation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan TerrorismCourts

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story