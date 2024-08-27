Jake Sullivan, China officials to hold discussions on Taiwan, military

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is embarking on several days of talks with top Chinese officials in Beijing this week aimed at quieting tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the Nov. 5 US election.

Sullivan, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and others meet for the Aug. 27-29 talks as the two countries are at odds over the Middle East and Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea, and trade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Biden, who is in the final months of his presidency, has pushed direct diplomacy to influence Chinese President Xi Jinping and keep those tensions at bay; US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in November's election, would likely pursue a similar strategy.



However many analysts aligned with Republican former President Donald Trump see that approach too soft given China's increasingly assertive foreign policy.



Sullivan wants to expand military-to-military talks down to the theater command level, a step that Washington hopes could prevent conflict in specific areas like the Taiwan strait.



The US also wants China to take more action at home to prevent the development of chemicals that can be made into fentanyl, the leading cause of US drug overdoses, and reach an understanding about safety standards for artificial intelligence.



More From This Section

Beijing plans to express its disapproval over US tariffs on a range of manufactured goods and export controls targeting Chinese chip makers, and talk about its claims of sovereignty over the democratically ruled island of Taiwan.



"China will focus on expressing serious concerns, clarifying its solemn position and making serious demands on the Taiwan issue, the right to development and China's strategic security," the Chinese foreign affairs ministry said.



"The US has continuously taken unreasonable measures against China in terms of tariffs, export controls, investment reviews and unilateral sanctions, which have seriously undermined China's legitimate rights and interests." Both sides are also warily watching the prospect that the Gaza war could spiral into a broader regional conflict.



Sullivan's trip is the first by a US national security adviser since 2016. He has held regular talks with Wang with an eye to managing competition between the superpowers, and they last met in January in Bangkok.



In Beijing, the two officials could also set the path towards a final meeting between Biden and Xi. Peru hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit and Brazil hosts the Group of 20 summit, both in November, where the two could meet.



Harris vs Trump?



When Harris accepted the Democratic nomination last week she said she would ensure that "America - not China - wins the competition for the 21st Century."



As vice president, she has spent significant time traveling to and bolstering US relationships with China's neighbors, including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.



Trump has vowed across-the-board tariffs, with special emphasis on goods from China. His allies have pledged support to China's neighbors, including Japan and South Korea, under a new Republican administration.



US intelligence suggests that China has no preference in the upcoming election contest, according to people familiar with the matter.



The US and China have sought to stabilize rocky ties since they sank to a historic low after the US downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon last year.



Biden and Xi agreed at a summit in November last year to have their teams speak on military matters, artificial intelligence and curbing illicit fentanyl production.



Yet issues persist. Self-ruled Taiwan faces ramped up pressure from China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. The United States is Taiwan's most important backer and arms supplier.



The US-allied Philippines and China clashed again in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Sunday in the latest in a series of sea and air confrontations in the strategic waterway.



On trade, Biden has added tariffs on Chinese goods deemed a threat to US manufacturing and national security, and just last week his administration added 105 Russian and Chinese firms to a trade restriction list over their alleged support of the Russian military, a move China condemned.



China has vowed retaliation and Foreign Minister Wang has said they showed that some in the US may be "losing their minds."



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)