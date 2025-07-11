Trump to make 'major statement' on Russia soon; expects tougher sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he plans to make a “major statement” on Russia, adding that he expects the US Senate to pass a tougher sanctions bill against Russia, sponsored by a close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Trump made these remarks in a telephone interview with NBC News. This comes at a time when Russia’s war with Ukraine has entered its fourth year.

Speaking about the status of Russia’s war with Ukraine, he said, “I’m disappointed in Russia, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks”. He further added, “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday”, however, he did not elaborate.

The US President reiterated his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's continued attacks on Ukraine. Speaking on the Senate sanctions bill, Trump said, "It's a bill that the Senate is passing that very respectfully lets the president do whatever he wants, as you know." Elaborating further on the sanctions bill against Russia, Trump said, "In other words, it's my option if I want to use it. They're going to pass a very major and very biting sanctions bill, but it's up to the president as to whether or not he wants to exercise it."

Russia-Ukraine war intensifies in its fourth year On Wednesday, Russia unleashed a deadly strike and missile attack on Kyiv, despite several warnings by Trump. According to a report in RT, Russia has signalled its intent for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, adding that Moscow awaits signals from Kyiv to resume direct negotiations. This comes after two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held earlier this year in Istanbul – in mid-May and early June – but a third round has yet to be scheduled. Rubio reiterates Trump's frustration to Lavrov US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump's frustration over stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio expressed Trump's "disappointment and frustration" in a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that the US' strategy is to continue engaging all parties involved in finding an outcome to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio described his talks with Lavrov as "frank and important". US to resume weapon deliveries to Ukraine via Nato On July 8, Trump announced that the US would resume deliveries of weapons to Ukraine after the Pentagon ordered a critical pause, citing a depleting stockpile of US weapons, after the US attacked Iran in June following an escalation with Israel.