Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan's military

China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan's military

The new rules, effective immediately, prohibit the export to the listed enterprises of dual-use items, a term referring to goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes

China Taiwan

China imposed export controls Wednesday on eight companies tied to Taiwan's military as the self-ruled island started annual military exercises.

AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China imposed export controls Wednesday on eight companies tied to Taiwan's military as the self-ruled island started annual military exercises.

China's Commerce Ministry added eight Taiwan-based firms including aerospace and shipbuilding companies, to an export control list, citing national and regional security concerns.

The banned companies include defense supplier Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), drone maker Jingwei Aerospace Technology Co, and CSBC Corporation, Taiwan's largest shipbuilding company. 

The new rules, effective immediately, prohibit the export to the listed enterprises of dual-use items, a term referring to goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

 

The ban comes just as Taiwan begins its annual Han Kuang military drills, which will simulate defenses against a possible invasion by China. This year's drills are set to be the largest and longest ever, lasting about 10 days, twice as long as last year's exercises.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing has branded Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as a separatist and refuses to speak to him.

The United States, like most countries, doesn't recognise Taiwan as a country, but is bound by its own laws to provide it with the means to defend itself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

US slaps sanctions on firms linked to North Korea's fake-tech-worker scheme

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump puts pressure on Asian ally South Korea to pay more for its defence

china, construction site, gig worker, heat wave

China's blistering heat leaves workers exposed as gig economy booms

virgin atlantic

Virgin Atlantic signs deal to use Musk's Starlink for fleet Wi-Fi

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

Donald Trump's tariff 'blank check' must be curbed: Businesses to US court

Topics : Taiwan China military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon