Home / World News / Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

Fanuc and Nvidia are working together to build AI-powered industrial robots that can understand voice commands and operate safely around people

industrial robots
Fanuc and Nvidia plan to build physical AI systems equipped with Nvidia computers. (Photo/Unsplash)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Nvidia to develop AI-powered factory robots capable of responding to spoken commands, Nikkei Asia reported. The move marks a major shift for Fanuc as it enters the field of “physical AI”, where machines analyse real-time data and adjust their actions instantly.
 
Fanuc and Nvidia plan to build physical AI systems equipped with Nvidia computers. These upgraded robots are expected to understand verbal instructions and operate safely around people, avoiding accidental collisions. To speed up deployment, the robots will be trained inside Nvidia’s virtual factory. Once the training phase is complete, the systems can be smoothly rolled out to real manufacturing sites.
 
The companies also said the new robots will support ROS 2, an open-source robotics platform. This will make it easier for engineers to build, test and deploy applications. The machines can be controlled using Python, a widely used programming language in AI development.
 

Fanuc moves toward physical AI

 
Fanuc currently controls nearly 20 per cent of the global industrial robot market and has shipped more than 1 million units so far. But this is the first time the company has publicly committed to physical AI.
 
Traditional factory robots require designated installation spaces and technicians to program every movement in detail. These machines perform repetitive tasks effectively but are difficult to install and maintain. A shortage of skilled workers has also held back wider adoption, the news report said.
 
According to the International Federation of Robotics, 4.66 million industrial robots were in operation worldwide last year, with annual shipments of around 500,000-550,000 units. Most are multi-jointed robotic arms.
 
However, AI is expected to change this landscape quickly. Physical AI systems can understand surroundings, identify objects and make decisions, opening the door to far more complex automation.   
 

Growing competition in AI robotics

 
The global race to build advanced robots is accelerating. Startups in the US and China are creating humanoid robots, while Tesla is preparing a phased rollout of its humanoid robot Optimus in its factories.
 
Industry forecasts suggest that up to 1 billion robots could be operating in factories and warehouses by 2050. This growth is pushing established players like Fanuc to evolve rapidly, the news report said.
 
In October, SoftBank Group announced plans to acquire the robotics business of Swiss engineering giant ABB for $5.37 billion. SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said, “We will unite world-class technology and talent under our shared vision to fuse Artificial Super Intelligence and robotics -- driving a groundbreaking evolution that will propel humanity forward.”
 
Yaskawa Electric, another Japanese robotics leader, plans to manufacture AI-enabled robots in the US. These robots will include Nvidia GPUs and are expected to handle more advanced tasks, such as tunnelling and picking vegetables.   
 

Nvidia CEO urges staff to use more AI

 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has encouraged employees to use AI as much as possible, Business Insider reported. Responding to concerns that some managers were advising staff to limit AI use, Huang said, “My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI... Are you insane?”
 
He said that any task that can be done by AI should be done by AI and reassured employees that their jobs are safe. Nvidia, unlike many tech companies, has been hiring aggressively.
 
Other firms, including Apple and HP, have recently announced job cuts. Apple is restructuring its global sales division, while HP said it plans to reduce 4,000-6,000 roles worldwide by FY28 as it uses AI to streamline operations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

US, Russia threats to resume nuclear tests raise global security fears

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

1,200 dead from floods in Thailand, Sri Lanka; rescue efforts intensify

Topics :NvidiaRobots and artificial intelligenceartifical intelligencerobotsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story