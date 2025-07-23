Home / World News / Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Ishiba had announced his intention Monday to stay on to tackle pressing challenges, including tariff talks with the US

Shigeru Ishiba
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to the media regarding the Japan-U.S. trade framework at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he will make a decision on resigning over a historic defeat of his ruling party in a weekend election after closely studying the tariff deal just struck with the United States.

Ishiba has been under growing pressure to step down as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the 248-member upper house, the smaller and less powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament on Sunday, shaking his grip on power and Japan's political stability.

The loss means Ishiba's ruling coalition, which also lost a majority in the more powerful lower house in October, now lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, making it even more difficult for his government to achieve any policy goals and worsening Japan's political instability.

Ishiba had announced his intention Monday to stay on to tackle pressing challenges, including tariff talks with the US, without creating a political vacuum, sparking calls from inside and outside his own party for a quick resignation to respond to the election results.

With the tariff deal with the US paving the way for his possible departure, Japanese media said he is expected to soon announce plans to step down in August.

Ishiba welcomed the trade agreement Wednesday, which places a 15% tax on Japanese cars and other goods imported into the US from Japan, down from the initial 25%, saying it was a product of tough negotiations to protect the national interest and that it would help benefit both sides as they work together to create more jobs and investment.

But Ishiba declined to comment on his possible move and only told reporters that he has to closely examine the trade deal first.

In Sunday's election, voters frustrated with price increases exceeding the pace of wage hikes, especially younger people who have long felt ignored by the ruling government's focus on senior voters, rapidly turned to emerging conservative and rightwing populist parties, like the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito.

None of the opposition parties have shown interest in forming a full-fledged alliance with the governing coalition but they have said they are open to cooperating on policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

Probe into S Korea's Jeju Air crash hints at pilot error, angering families

Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons, calls for end to political prosecutions

SharePoint breach cast shadow on Microsoft's cybersecurity revamp

Trump calls Fed's Powell a 'numbskull', says he will be out in 8 months

Topics :JapanJapan parliamentUS tariffs

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story