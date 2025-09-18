Home / World News / Japan political party appoints AI as party head after leader quits

Japan political party appoints AI as party head after leader quits

The party's founder, Shinji Ishimaru, recently quit the party after 10 candidates lost seats in the country's upper House election held in July this year

artificial intelligence, AI Models
Okumura said AI Penguin will now be the party leader, and they will train the AI and let it make crucial decisions for the party.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Long seen as a nation ahead of its time, Japan is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation. On Tuesday, regional political party Saisei no Michi (Path to Rebirth) announced that its next leader will not be human, but artificial intelligence (AI), according to Japanese media outlet Tokyo Weekender.
 
The party's founder, Shinji Ishimar, recently quit the party after 10 candidates lost seats in the country's upper House election held in July this year. This came after all 42 candidates of the Path to Rebirth party lost in the Tokyo assembly election in June.

University student to act as human link

According to the report, Koki Okumura, a student at Kyoto University—who was selected as the leader by consensus after Ishimaru stepped down—will be acting as the human link between the party and AI leader.
 
Okumura said AI Penguin will now be the party leader, and they will train the AI and let it make crucial decisions for the party. The 25-year-old, who conducts research using AI to gain insights from big data related to education, told reporters that his actual role will be to act as an assistant to the new AI leader.
 
However, it hasn't been worked out when the AI leader will take over or how it will be implemented. According to Okumura, a roadmap will be presented in the future. He said that the AI will direct the distribution of resources but will not dictate the political activities of its members.

Party secured second place in 2024

The party initially drew attention when it secured second place in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election, following a strong online campaign. This year, however, it failed to make an impact despite its unconventional approach and strong media attention.
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan as more provinces shut down

Experts resurrect Census Bureau advisory committee axed by Trump admin

Huawei unveils AI cluster breakthrough to supercharge China's tech drive

Climate-driven health risks could cost global economy $1.5 trn by 2050: WEF

China closes Google antitrust probe as trade talks with US advance

Topics :Japanartifical intelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story