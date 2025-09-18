Home / World News / Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan as more provinces shut down

Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan as more provinces shut down

It's the first time a ban of this kind has been imposed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, and leaves government offices, the private sector, public institutions, and homes without Wi-Fi

taliban
The northern Balkh province confirmed a Wi-Fi shutdown on Tuesday, with reports of severe disruption in other parts of the country | Photo: X
AP Jalalabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
A Taliban crackdown to prevent immorality is spreading across Afghanistan, with more provinces losing access to fibre-optic internet after the country's leader imposed a complete ban on the technology.

It's the first time a ban of this kind has been imposed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, and leaves government offices, the private sector, public institutions, and homes without Wi-Fi internet. Mobile internet remains functional, however. Officials say alternatives are being found for necessities.

The northern Balkh province confirmed a Wi-Fi shutdown on Tuesday, with reports of severe disruption in other parts of the country. On Thursday, officials in the east and north said internet access was cut off in the provinces of Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Nangarhar, and Takhar.

Siddiqullah Quraishi, from the Nangarhar Culture Directorate, confirmed the shutdown to The Associated Press. The governor's office in Kunduz shared a message in an official WhatsApp group.

The Afghanistan Media Support Organisation condemned the ban and expressed its concern.

This action, carried out on the orders of the Taliban's leader, not only disrupts millions of citizens' access to free information and essential services but also poses a grave threat to freedom of expression and the work of the media," it said.

Last year, a spokesman for the Communications Ministry, Enayatullah Alokozai, told the private TV channel TOLO News that Afghanistan had a fibre-optic network of more than 1,800 kilometres and that approval had been given for an additional 488 kilometres.

Most Afghan provinces have had fibre-optic services until now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanInternettelecom servicesWi-Fi

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

