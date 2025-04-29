Japan worries Trump's tariffs will push Asian nations towards China

By Erica Yokoyama

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs could push Asian nations closer to China and destabilise regional security, Japan’s ruling party policy chief warned, calling for stronger defence ties between Washington and Tokyo.

"Many Asian countries have taken the same stance toward China as the US and Japan, but they are now feeling very uneasy over the Trump tariffs," said Liberal Democratic Party Policy Chief Itsunori Onodera at a Hudson Institute event Monday in Washington. "More countries may distance themselves from the US and move closer to China — and that's not an outcome Japan would wish for," he added.

His comments came as many nations are looking to negotiate with the US over the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs, which threaten not only a severe impact on Asian economies but could also undermine security in the region. Tokyo is preparing for a second round of trade talks with Washington later this week.

Onodera, a former Japan defence minister, stressed the need to reinforce defence cooperation with the US amid growing threats, including from Beijing. He cited China's ongoing pressure on Taiwan, increased "cognitive warfare" over territorial issues and escalating military exercises among key concerns.

Trump reportedly pressed Japan to shoulder more defence costs as part of the nations' initial trade discussions earlier this month. The president has long criticised the alliance with Japan as "unequal," with the US obligated to defend Japan while receiving little in return.

Onodera suggested that Japan and the US could explore possible joint production and exports of defence equipment, particularly ammunition, referring to recent policy shifts that could allow Japan to do so. Asked whether Japan should consider boosting its defense contributions to the US alliance, Onodera declined to comment.

Japan currently faces a 25 per cent tariff on cars, steel and aluminum, as well as a 10 per cent baseline tariff, lowered temporarily from 24 per cent. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief trade negotiator with US, is set to hold second-round talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others later this week.

“Given the current sensitive security environment, I believe that Japan should quickly resolve the tariff issue with the US in a win-win situation, and play its role in maintaining regional security,” said Onodera.