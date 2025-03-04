Japanese firefighters struggle to contain biggest wildfire in 50 years

By Shoko Oda

Japanese firefighters are struggling to contain a week-long wildfire on the country’s northeastern coast that has spread to become the worst the country has seen in half a century.

The blaze near Ofunato in Iwate prefecture had engulfed 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) as of Tuesday — close to half the area of Manhattan — and was continuing to grow, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, making it the biggest fire in Japan since 1975.

Residents have been instructed to evacuate, as more than 2,000 firefighters use helicopters and hoses to douse the flames approaching urban centers. The mountainous terrain has made it difficult for fire trucks to access the area, according to local broadcaster NHK. One person has died and Iwate’s governor has requested assistance from neighboring prefectures, according to the fire agency.

Wildfires — increasingly common in dry regions like Australia, southern Europe, and the western US — are unusual for Japan, an island nation with a humid climate. But unseasonable hotter and drier weather brought on by climate change may be making the country more vulnerable by leaving forests parched.

Ofunato and other areas along Japan’s northeastern coast facing the Pacific Ocean saw less than normal precipitation during February, the nation’s weather agency said in a monthly report. Ofunato received 20 millimeters of rain in January, less than half the 30-year average of 51.3 mm, and 2.5 mm in February, just 6% of the long-term average. Japan’s weather agency has had a dry weather warning in place the city since Feb. 18.

Other parts of the country have also seen wildfires in the last month. A fire that broke out on February 28 in Nagano prefecture has been put out, and authorities on Monday managed to gain control of another fire in Yamanashi prefecture that began February 26.

The Iwate region could potentially see snow or rainfall on Wednesday, according to the nation’s meteorological agency. That may help alleviate conditions to control the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.