JD Vance accepts VP nomination at RNC, hails Trump, critiques Biden

Sen JD Vance (R-Ohio) officially accepted the nomination as Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate during his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. "Tonight, Mr. Chairman, I stand here humbly, and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to say I officially accept your nomination to be Vice President of the United States of America," Vance said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He hailed Trump in his speech, calling him "tough" and saying that he "cares about people." He also lauded Trump's call for unity, saying "my message to you, my fellow Republicans, is we love this country and we are united to win."

"I think our disagreements actually make us stronger," he added.

In his inaugural speech, Vance also addressed the recent assassination attempt on Trump, emphasising the former president's resilience and dedication to the nation.

More From This Section

"Look at that photo of him, defiant, fist in the air. When Donald Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him. And what did he call us to do for our country? To fight. To fight for America," Vance said of Trump's move to raise his fist and encourage his rally attendees to "fight."

He highlighted a poignant moment from the assassination attempt on July 15, where a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. Vance described the iconic image of Trump raising his fist defiantly in the face of danger as a symbol of his unwavering commitment to America.

"Look at that photo of him, defiant, fist in the air," Vance said, referring to the moment Trump stood up in the Pennsylvania field. "When Donald Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him. And what did he call us to do for our country? To fight. To fight for America."

Vance praised Trump's response to the assassination attempt as a testament to his leadership. "Even in his most perilous moment, we were on his mind. His instinct was for us ... to call us to something higher," Vance asserted.



He further reflected on the gravity of the situation, noting how the evening of celebration at the convention could have been overshadowed by tragedy. "As we meet tonight, we cannot forget that this evening could have been so much different. Instead of a day of celebration, this could have been a day of heartache and mourning."

Vance lauded Trump for his dedication over the past eight years, despite facing significant personal and political adversity. "For the last 8 years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country. He didn't need politics but the country needed him...Instead of choosing the easy path, he chose to endure abuse, slander and persecution. He did it because he loves this country."

The senator continued to draw a contrast between Trump's toughness and compassion, emphasising that Trump is capable of both fierce resistance and national healing. "He is tough but he cares about people. He can stand to fight against an assassin one moment and call for national healing the next."

Trump, observing the speech from inside the arena, stood up to clap as Vance took the stage, signaling his approval of the 39-year-old senator from Ohio.

In his speech, Vance also outlined a vision for the future of Trump's political movement, emphasising that Trump is looking to him to lead the party beyond his own presidency--a role Trump did not envision for his previous vice president, Mike Pence.

Vance's speech was a blend of personal reflection and sharp political critique. He began by addressing the gravity of the day, reflecting on the recent assassination attempt on Trump and noting that "Tonight is a night of hope--a celebration of what America once was in with God's grace, what it will soon be again." He expressed that the evening could have been marked by "heartache and mourning" had the assassination attempt resulted in a tragedy.

Vance also took the opportunity to criticise President Joe Biden's political record, drawing a stark contrast between Biden's past decisions and Trump's policies. He recounted how, when he was in high school, "a career politician by the name of Joe Biden supported NAFTA, a bad trade deal which sent countless good jobs to Mexico."

He also pointed out Biden's support for a trade deal with China and the Iraq War, claiming these actions led to job losses and conflict for American communities. Vance asserted, "Somehow, a real estate developer from New York City by the name of Donald J. Trump was right on all of these issues while Biden was wrong."

At the convention, Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate, took the stage to share the story of their meeting at Yale Law School and to reflect on their personal backgrounds.

"We were friends first," Usha began, recalling their early relationship. "He was then, as now, the most interesting person I knew -- a working-class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom to end up at Yale Law School, a tough Marine who had served in Iraq, but whose idea of a good time was playing with puppies and watching the movie 'Babe.'"

She also contrasted their backgrounds, saying, "My background is very different from JD's. I grew up in San Diego in a middle-class community with two loving parents -- both immigrants from India -- and a wonderful sister."

Usha also said, "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country." This statement underscored her appreciation for the opportunities available in the U.S.

Usha Vance's family is Hindu, while JD Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019.

On the same day, President Joe Biden cut short a campaign trip to Nevada after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House reported that Biden is experiencing mild symptoms as he navigates a period of significant political pressure.

According to a senior Democratic adviser, "He's being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly." This comes amid growing calls from within the Democratic Party for Biden to reconsider his candidacy, CNN reported.