US VP JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance likely to visit India this month

United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit India later this month, according to a report in Politico. This will be JD Vance's second official visit since President Donald Trump took office in January this year. Before India, Vance visited Germany and France. However, for Usha Vance, it will be her first trip to India as the Second Lady of the US. Her parents migrated to the US in 1986 from India. Her roots in India can be traced back to Andhra Pradesh. She is a Yale graduate lawyer and is also the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the US.

JD Vance's official visit to India comes at a time when uncertainty looms over trade tariffs. Donald Trump, on several occasions, has called India a "high-tariff nation," a "tariff king," and has vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that levy heavy tariffs on the US. He recently announced that India has agreed to cut down its tariffs, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government has stated that they have 'not committed' to cutting down the import duties.

JD Vance's first official visit

JD Vance's first official visit was marked by a fiery speech at the Munich Security Conference, during which he criticised the European government for their handling of several issues including illegal migration, ignoring religious freedoms, and overturning elections.

Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is also visiting India to attend the annual meeting of intelligence chiefs scheduled for March 16-17 in New Delhi.