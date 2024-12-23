Jeff Bezos rejects rumours of $600 mn wedding with partner Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has refuted reports which claimed that he was planning a lavish $600 million (approximately Rs 5,000 acrore) wedding with partner Lauren Sanchez next Saturday.

Bezos reacted to a post by billionaire Bill Ackman, who also questioned the credibility of such reports. "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money," tweeted Ackman while sharing a news report.

Quoting Ackman's tweet, Bezos said, “Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."

"Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen," he added.

Some American media outlets reported that Bezos and Sanchez are going to have a winter wonderland-themed wedding in Aspen, Colorado.

In 2018, Bezos started dating Sanchez. The couple made their relationship public in mid-2019 after Bezos divorced his then wife MacKenzie Scott.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Born in New Mexico, Lauren Sanchez is an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist. Sanchez, 55, received an Emmy nomination for her work on Going Deep with Fox Sports Net and won the Emmy for KCOP-TV in 1999. Sanchez has also worked as a sports entertainment reporter for Best Damn Sports Show Period.

Besides this, Sanchez also ventured into the entertainment industry and has appeared in films like The Longest Yard, Fight Club, and Ted 2. In 2016, Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film production company specialising in capturing cinematic shots from helicopters and drones. Her firm was involved in the making of Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic, Dunkirk.

Earlier, Sanchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children named Ella and Evan. She also has a child from her earlier relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Currently, Sanchez serves as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Elon Musk comments on Jeff Bezos' post

Meanwhile, tech billionaire and world’s richest person Elon Musk also reacted to Bezo's post about the latter's wedding rumours. Musk, who owns social media platform X, replied to Bezos' post, saying, “That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere.”