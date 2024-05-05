Home / World News / Jinping arrives in Europe to reinvigorate ties at time of global tensions

Jinping arrives in Europe to reinvigorate ties at time of global tensions

Xi starts Sunday in France, whose president wants Europe to have more economic and strategic independence from other world powers

The EU launched an investigation last fall into Chinese subsidies and could impose tariffs on electric vehicles exported from China.
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a three-country trip to Europe on Sunday with the continent divided over how to deal with Beijing's growing power and the US-China rivalry.

European carmakers are losing ground to subsidised Chinese electric vehicles. Diplomats fret about alleged Chinese spies in European capitals. And China's continued defence trade with Russia worries anyone in Europe who supports war-ravaged Ukraine and fears that the Russian army won't stop there.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But Europe and China have hefty economic ties EU-China trade is estimated at 2.3 billion euros per day and Xi appears determined to rebuild and deepen relations with European leaders after a prolonged absence prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi starts Sunday in France, whose president wants Europe to have more economic and strategic independence from other world powers. Then the Chinese president heads to Serbia and Hungary, both seen as China-friendly and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and recipients of substantial Chinese investment.

Xi's trip will be closely watched in Washington for signs of diminishing European support for its key foreign policy goals. At the same time, there's increasing uncertainty in Europe about future US support for trans-Atlantic allies.

Xi is being greeted at Paris' Orly Airport by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and by protests by groups demanding that France pressure China to respect Tibetan and Uyghur rights. Activists seeking a free Tibet attempted to unfurl a banner Saturday beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and protested in the French capital around the same time as Xi's plane landed.

On Monday French President Emmanuel Macron will treat the Chinese leader to formal honours of a full state visit. They will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is expected to join Macron in pushing for fairer trade policies and for China to use its leverage with Russia to push it toward ending the war in Ukraine.

The EU launched an investigation last fall into Chinese subsidies and could impose tariffs on electric vehicles exported from China.

China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict but has refused to call the full-blown Russian assault on its neighbour an invasion, and has been accused of bolstering Russia's capacity to produce weapons.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

As Xi Jinping visits Europe, Ukraine, trade likely to be top priority

2 yrs into war, West seeks ways to steer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Russia says 50 Ukrainian drones targeted at energy infrastructure shot down

Janet Yellen counsels caution on currency intervention after yen surge

Taiwan's Foxconn reiterates Q2 revenue to grow, posts record April sales

Netanyahu's Cabinet votes to shut down Al Jazeera offices in Israel

Taiwan pursues homegrown satellite network amid rising tensions with China

Arab nations pushing for roadmap leading to Palestinian state within 3 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaXi JinpingEurope

First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story