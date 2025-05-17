Home / World News / Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO

Donald Trump,Trump
HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site. | (Photo:PTI)
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump says he will speak by phone Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

Trump said in a social media post Saturday that the subject will be STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH.

The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO.

HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rubio, Lavrov discuss Ukraine ceasefire talks, prisoner exchange deal

Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

In Spain, growing homelessness crisis unfolds inside Madrid airport

When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor

Supporters of Bolivia's Morales clash with police to secure his candidacy

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story