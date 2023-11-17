Home / World News / Joe Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown

Joe Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown

Biden signed the bill in San Francisco, where he is hosting the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies

AP San Francisco
Johnson has vowed that he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as continuing resolutions. He portrayed the temporary funding bill as setting the ground for a spending fight with the Senate next year | (Photo: AP/PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year, as wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled.

The measure passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins this week, ensuring the government remains open until after the holiday season, and potentially giving lawmakers more time to sort out their considerable differences over government spending levels for the current fiscal year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Biden signed the bill in San Francisco, where he is hosting the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies.

The spending package keeps government funding at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated. It splits the deadlines for passing full-year appropriations bills into two dates: January 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others, creating two dates when there will be a risk of a partial government shutdown.

The two-step approach was championed by new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and was not favoured by many in the Senate, though all but one Democrat and 10 Republicans supported it because it ensured the government would not shut down for now.

Johnson has vowed that he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as continuing resolutions. He portrayed the temporary funding bill as setting the ground for a spending fight with the Senate next year.

The spending bill does not include the White House's nearly $106 billion request for wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Nor does it provide humanitarian funding for Palestinians and other supplemental requests, including money for border security. Lawmakers are likely to turn their attention more fully to that request after the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of negotiating a deal.

Also Read

The Biden govt could shut down on October 1: Here's all you need to know

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

US Congress approves temporary funding, averts government shutdown

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

MMTC at lower circuit, sinks 19% in 2 days on reports govt may wind it down

In-person talks between Biden, Xi a shift in power dynamics: US media

How billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's brother got a $500 mn bailout in Nigeria

What is the Biden-Xi fentanyl deal? What is the fentanyl crisis in the US?

Xi hopes Fiji will continue to support China amid Indo-Pacific tensions

We share Global South angst of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS govt shutdownUS spending bill

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story