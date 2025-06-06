JPMorgan bars incoming analysts from job-hopping in first 18 months

JPMorgan Chase has warned incoming analysts that accepting another job offer within 18 months of joining will result in immediate termination.

The message was conveyed in a letter dated June 4, sent to graduates preparing to begin the bank’s US analyst training programme later this summer, according to the Financial Times.

ALSO READ: US hiring slowed to 130K new jobs amid uncertainty over Trump's policies “If you accept a position with another company before joining us or within your first 18 months, you will be provided notice and your employment with the firm will end,” the letter stated. It was signed by JPMorgan co-heads Filippo Gori and Doug Petno.

Wall Street frustrated with early PE recruitment The move comes amid growing frustration on Wall Street with private equity firms that aggressively recruit junior banking talent well before the analysts complete their tenure. The policy targets the so-called “on-cycle” recruitment process, under which private equity firms offer roles to investment banking analysts up to two years in advance—allowing them to complete training at banks like JPMorgan before jumping ship. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has previously criticised this practice as unethical, citing potential conflicts of interest when analysts work on deals involving firms they are slated to join.

While some in the industry view JPMorgan’s move as an effort to retain young talent, others argue it could sour relations with major clients in the private equity space. Zero tolerance for side job-hunting Prior to this week's letter, the bank had already warned incoming analysts to disclose if they had accepted future-dated offers, suggesting such declarations could lead to a review of their employment status. The latest communication formalises that stance—and raises the stakes. “To succeed in the investment banking analyst programme, your full attention and participation are essential,” the letter continued. Training sessions, meetings, and all programme responsibilities are now mandatory. Skipping any part could be grounds for termination, the bank said.