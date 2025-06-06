Home / World News / Musk vs Trump gets wild: Tax tantrums, Epstein shockers & meme wars erupt

Musk vs Trump gets wild: Tax tantrums, Epstein shockers & meme wars erupt

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's public fallout over a controversial spending bill has triggered explosive claims, political threats, and a flood of viral memes online

Elon Musk, Donald Trump
The relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has deteriorated following the passage of a controversial bill.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
What began as a high-profile alliance between two of the most powerful men in the world—US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk—has publicly imploded, giving rise to a bitter feud that’s playing out in real time on social media, and flooding the internet with viral memes.
 
The fallout began shortly after Musk quit the Trump admin’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) gig when he roasted Trump’s new tax bill on X as a “disgusting abomination.”  
 
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk posted on X.
 
The legislation, which has already cleared the House and is being debated in the Senate, includes sweeping cuts to green energy subsidies—many of which benefit Musk-owned ventures like Tesla and SpaceX.
 
 

From bromance to blow-up 

Trump did not take Musk’s criticism lightly. In a retaliatory post on Truth Social, the President accused Musk of hypocrisy and threatened to cut off federal contracts to Musk’s companies.
 
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote.
 
He went on to say, “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted [that he knew for months I was going to do!], and he just went CRAZY!” 
The feud quickly escalated into a full-blown social media war, with Musk making explosive allegations. He posted: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
 
Musk even shared a throwback video of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein, further inflaming the controversy.
 
Trump hit back, accusing Musk of pretending to be surprised by the bill and knowing "the inner workings" of it long before raising objections. 
 

Social media turns into meme central 

As the two billionaires traded barbs, users across social platforms couldn’t get enough. X became a battleground not only for their feud, but also for meme-makers who had a field day.
 
One user posted, “It’s great that Musk vs Trump is free-to-air and not pay-per-view, so we can all enjoy it. #MuskVsTrump”.
 
 
Another called it a “blockbuster crossover” comparing it to the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap feud and Mean Girls teen drama.
 
One viral meme showed a Tesla car ablaze in front of Trump Plaza, while another repurposed a scene from The Simpsons to mock the drama.
 
 
 
A third user posted, “Russia, China, and North Korea watching Musk and Trump go at it like…”
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Korea raises capsized destroyer upright as it continues repairs

US slams ICC judges with sanctions over investigation into Israel

US declines to label China a currency manipulator, but blasts its policies

UNGA set to push for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

NATO on cusp of accepting Trump's 5% defence investment demand, says Rutte

Topics :Donald TrumpElon Muskmemesmeme warsSocial MediaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story