Home / World News / Judge voices 'suspicion' after two-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras

Judge voices 'suspicion' after two-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras

Judge Terry Doughty set a May 16 hearing, citing concern that the US government may have deported a US citizen toddler without due process, calling for clarification of the incident

police, US police, NYPD, law, crime
The child, identified in court documents as V.M.L., was with her mother, an undocumented immigrant, when she was detained | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Robert Burnson
 
A federal judge wants answers from Trump administration officials why they deported a two-year-old US citizen to Honduras with her mother, as the child’s father tried to halt the effort. 
In a brief order issued Friday, Judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana set a hearing for May 16 “in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process.”
 
The child, identified in court documents as V.M.L., was with her mother, an undocumented immigrant, when she was detained during a scheduled check-in this week at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, according to court records. An attorney representing the toddler’s father informed staff at the facility that the child was a US citizen, born in Baton Rouge in January 2023, according to court records.
 
A family friend filed a petition with the court on Thursday to prevent the deportation of the child. In response, the judge called immigration officials Friday to speak to the mother and ask about her “consent and custodial rights.” An hour later, a government lawyer called back and told the judge that “a call with VML’s mother would not be possible, because she (and presumably VML) had just been released in Honduras.”
 
“The government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” the judge wrote in his order. “But the court doesn’t know that.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Korean leader Kim unveils new naval destroyer, cites US as threat

Taiwan detects one aircraft, 8 Chinese naval vessels around its territory

Judge blocks Trump admin from nixing federal staff's collective bargaining

US DOJ to resume subpoenas for journalists in leaks crackdown: Pam Bondi

Toyota chairman proposes record buyout of its supplier at $42 bn valuation

Topics :Deportation from USUS Deportation Lawcourt orders

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story