China plotted attack on Taiwan's ex-VP during Prague visit: Czech intel

This motion comes after Czech Military Intelligence Director Petr Bartovsky disclosed that Chinese agents had schemed to create an incident involving Hsiao's vehicle during her official visit

China Taiwan
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus in Taiwan has put forward an official motion denouncing China for allegedly plotting a vehicular attack on then-vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her trip to Prague in March 2023, as reported by Taipei Times.

This motion comes after Czech Military Intelligence Director Petr Bartovsky disclosed last week that Chinese agents had schemed to create an "incident" involving Hsiao's vehicle during her official visit. Although the plan never progressed past the planning stage, the Czech intelligence community confirmed that Chinese operatives had surveilled and contemplated colliding with Hsiao's convoy.

DPP caucus leader Rosalia Wu stated that the motion would categorise the incident as an act of "international terrorism" and demand a formal apology from Beijing. Wu stressed that China must immediately halt harassment, intimidation, or any acts of violence aimed at Taiwanese officials abroad.

The motion calls on Taiwanese legislators to unite against China's persistent efforts at coercion by promoting legal changes that enhance national security and protect democratic institutions, as reported by Taipei Times.

"The motion reasserts Taiwan's right as a responsible player in the international community to undertake official diplomatic visits without interference," Wu remarked. "Taiwan's contributions to global peace and development have made it a valued partner around the world," she added.

The DPP-sponsored motion also firmly rebukes China's ongoing military provocations and efforts to disrupt Taiwan's foreign engagement initiatives. It cautions that such actions not only disturb the sentiments of Taiwanese people but also jeopardise the broader international rules-based order.

Quoting the motion, the Taipei Times mentioned that the caucus is urging the legislature to fast-track reforms aimed at enhancing national defence and revising espionage laws to counteract Beijing's attempts to infiltrate or appropriate sensitive technology from Taiwan.

Ultimately, the motion emphasises the importance of strengthening Taiwan's security partnerships with democracies that share similar values, thereby ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

Topics :TaiwanChinaIntelligence

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

