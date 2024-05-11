Kate Middleton 'doing well' after cancer diagnosis, says Prince William

Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, on Friday said his wife Catherine is doing well, one of the royal's few comments about her condition since her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales made the remarks about Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, during a visit to St Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. He was told about a new health and social care facility being built on Duchy land near the hospital.

The prince said his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were "very jealous" of his trip, and he may bring them to Cornwall later in the year.

He was given a letter by matron Lynda McHale, written by her granddaughter, that wished the Princess of Wales and King Charles well in their respective cancer recoveries.

The trip marks William's first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall, a title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22. She said she had begun chemotherapy.