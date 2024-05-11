Home / World News / Kate Middleton 'doing well' after cancer diagnosis, says Prince William

Kate Middleton 'doing well' after cancer diagnosis, says Prince William

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22

Prince William
Image: x @KensingtonRoyal
Press Trust of India London
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, on Friday said his wife Catherine is doing well, one of the royal's few comments about her condition since her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales made the remarks about Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, during a visit to St Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. He was told about a new health and social care facility being built on Duchy land near the hospital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prince said his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were "very jealous" of his trip, and he may bring them to Cornwall later in the year.

He was given a letter by matron Lynda McHale, written by her granddaughter, that wished the Princess of Wales and King Charles well in their respective cancer recoveries.

The trip marks William's first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall, a title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22. She said she had begun chemotherapy.

Also Read

World leaders react after King Charles gets diagnosed with cancer

'This is not true': Pugilist Mary Kom rubbishes reports of retirement

India's Budget announcement on cervical cancer vaccine receives praise

King Charles III takes over charity patronages on Coronation anniversary

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: History, importance, theme, and more

Strong solar storm hits Earth, disrupts Musk's Starlink satellites

Pakistan's newly-appoiunted Dy Prime Minister Dar to visit China next week

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed

To expand ops, Israel orders new evacuations in the S Gaza city of Rafah

Kim Jong Un supervises latest test of new multiple rocket launcher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kate middletonPrince Williamcancer

First Published: May 11 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story