Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / UK is willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine amid negligence fears

UK is willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine amid negligence fears

Meanwhile, officials from US and Russia are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia in coming days to formally initiate the peace talks to bring the three-year long war to end

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK
Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK(Photo: Reuters)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is willing to send peacekeeping troops to the war-torn Ukraine amid fear of being sidelined in negotiations talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to a report by Reuters. Meanwhile, officials from the US and Russia are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to formally initiate the peace talks to bring the three-year-long war to an end. 
 
As Starmer is trying to show the US that European countries should have a stake in the talks on ending the conflict, he said that the decision is not taken to consider putting British servicemen and women “in harm’s way” lightly, but securing a lasting peace in Ukraine was essential to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further aggression.
 
Starmer’s remarks were the first in which he clearly indicated that he was considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine. Previously, he had stated that Britain was willing to play a role in any negotiated peace agreement.
 
However, on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Europe would be involved in any “genuine negotiations” to end Moscow’s war. He emphasised that upcoming US talks with Russia would serve as an opportunity to assess Putin’s commitment to peace.
 
The end of Russia’s war with Ukraine “when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again,” Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
 

European Leaders meet in Paris on Russia-Ukraine

 
Furthermore the British Prime Minister is expected to join the European leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris on Monday. This came after the French President Emmanuel Macron organised the talks on Russia-Ukrain war. 

Also Read

UK backs probe into child sexual abuse gangs after Musk stoked controversy

Is Elon Musk seeking tactics to remove UK PM Keir Starmer ahead of UK polls

UK business morale gloomiest, hits two-year low after tax rises: Survey

World leaders mourn passing of longest-serving former US Prez Jimmy Carter

UK transport minister Louise Haigh quits in new blow to PM Starmer

 
However, these efforts of European leaders on the Ukraine war are seen as a reaction to Donald Trump when he last week shocked the NATO allies by holding a direct call with Vladimir Putin without consulting them. Additionally, Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, later suggested that Ukraine and other European leaders would be excluded from peace negotiations.
 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited United Arab Emirates

 
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
 
The UAE has been considered a possible location for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine because it has helped with prisoner exchanges in the past. In January 2023, the UAE mediated an exchange of more than 100 prisoners from both sides.
 
Zelenskyy’s visit follows a meeting earlier on Sunday between Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
[With inputs from Reuters]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's why fixing Germany's economy a critical task for country's next govt

Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of talks with Russia to end Ukraine war

Gold rush: Why JPMorgan, HSBC are pulling bullion from Bank of England

Sri Lanka expects economic growth at 5%, to repay all debt: Dissanayake

European leaders regroup in Paris after Trump's push to end Ukraine war

Topics :Donald TrumpUK Prime MinisterBritish Prime MinisterRussia Ukraine ConflictUS President TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story