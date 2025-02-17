Business Standard

US, Russia to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia to end Ukraine war

US, Russia to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia to end Ukraine war

The US has asked its European allies what they would need from Washington to participate in Ukraine security arrangements and to outline how they see lasting guarantees

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to start talks aimed at ending Moscow’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine, a US lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning said on Saturday. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with US Vice-President JD Vance in Germany on Friday, said Ukraine was not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia and Kyiv would not engage with Russia before consulting with strategic partners. 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and White House West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters. It was not immediately clear who they would meet from Russia. On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, McCaul said the aim of the talks was to arrange a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy “to finally bring peace and end this conflict.” A source with knowledge of the plans confirmed the planned talks in Saudi Arabia between US and Russian officials. 
 
Trump, who took office on January 20, has repeatedly vowed to swiftly end the Ukraine war. He made separate phone calls to Putin and Zelenskiy on Wednesday, leaving Washington’s European allies alarmed that they will be cut out of any peace process.
Those fears were largely confirmed on Saturday when Trump’s Ukraine envoy said Europe won’t have a seat at the table, after Washington sent a questionnaire to European capitals to ask what they could contribute to security guarantees for Kyiv. 

The US and Ukraine are currently negotiating a deal that could open up Ukraine’s vast natural wealth to US investment. Three sources said the US proposed taking ownership of 50 per cent of Ukraine’s critical minerals. Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the draft deal did not contain the security provisions Kyiv needed. 
US asks what Europe needs for Ukraine guarantees 
The US has asked its European allies what they would need from Washington to participate in Ukraine security arrangements and to outline how they see lasting guarantees, according to a document seen by Reuters. The document, consisting of six points and questions, also asks which countries could contribute.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

