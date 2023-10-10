Home / World News / Kerala touch adds power to Israel police's combat gear in war against Hamas

Kerala touch adds power to Israel police's combat gear in war against Hamas

A relatively lesser-known company, Maryan Apparel Ltd from Kannur district, has been providing uniforms to this esteemed force, recognised as one of the top police departments globally, since 2012

Shine Jacob Chennai
Maryan Apparel Ltd from Kannur district

Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 0:14 AM IST
As Israel's security forces began their response to one of the largest intrusions into its territory by Palestinian militants from Gaza in 50 years, Israel's police force has been on high alert, playing a pivotal role in the nation's defence. With the conflict intensifying in the region, the police force, donned in sky blue, light green, and navy blue uniforms, is receiving a touch of Kerala in its combat attire.

A relatively lesser-known company, Maryan Apparel Ltd from Kannur district, has been providing uniforms to this esteemed force, recognised as one of the top police departments globally, since 2012. With the conflict heightening, the company has been instructed to hasten the delivery of this year's batch of around 40,000 uniforms, moving the initial December deadline forward. Maryan’s facility in a quaint hamlet named Valiyavelicham in Kannur has already begun this task, with its production unit having a monthly capacity of 250,000 units. Alongside the police department, Maryan also delivers uniforms to Israel’s prison police and civilians undergoing police training.


"On Monday, the relevant parties requested us to bring forward the delivery dates for all their uniforms. Since 2012, our firm has provided approximately 600,000 to 800,000 uniforms to Israel’s police force,” stated Thomas Olickal, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and proprietor of Maryan Apparel. Around 1,500 workers at the facility are diligently crafting the chic uniforms for the Israel police force.

“They have three uniforms: sky blue, light green, and navy blue. Their prison police also have a set in sky blue, which we supply. Starting this year, our company is providing attire for police training as well,” Olickal added. Currently, Maryan delivers uniforms to several departments, including the military and police, in countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

"Our turnover has seen a significant surge in recent years, growing from Rs 40 crore pre-Covid (2018) to Rs 100 crore currently. While the entire industry grappled with the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, raw material price fluctuations, and the Ukraine conflict, our company continued its growth,” he further shared. Olickal attributes a major part of this resilience to the sustained global demand for military and police uniforms. For Maryan, fire-retardant attire used in the petroleum sector remains a primary source of revenue.


Olickal, with three decades in the apparel sector, inaugurated his Kannur establishment in 2007, following the sale of his Thiruvananthapuram unit. In 2012, representatives linked to the Israeli government approached the company for uniform supply. “We anticipate a 40-50 per cent increase in our revenue this year as well. We don't foresee the current crisis affecting our orders to Israel,” Olickal remarked. Presently, 95 per cent of Maryan's orders originate from international markets, and the company's expansion will be based on future orders.

Topics :israelKeralapalestine

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 0:06 AM IST

