Khamenei's wife dies after being in coma for 2 days: Iranian media

Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Iran's Supreme Leader had been in a coma since Saturday's strikes on her husband's office

Khojasteh, 78, was the only wife of Ali Khamenei (Photo:PTI)
AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST
Iranian media said Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on Monday.

She had been in a coma since Saturday's strikes on her husband's office.

Khojasteh, 78, was the only wife of Ali Khamenei. They married in 1964.

Separately, an Iranian human rights activists' group cited an education ministry spokesperson as saying that 171 students were killed across Iran in the past 48 hours.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, the ministry spokesperson said the deadliest strike hit the Shajareh Tayebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, where 168 students died and 95 were injured.

Additional casualties included two students in Tehran and a 9-year-old child in Abyek, Qazvin, while three others were injured in separate incidents in two districts of Tehran.

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

