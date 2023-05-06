King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

In terms of the actual event itself, the coronation is set to be a net positive for the British economy. While the actual costs aren’t disclosed, a number of media reports have estimated the cost of Operation Golden Orb — the codename for the event — at up to £100 million ($126 million). But estimates for the boost from tourism and to bars, restaurants and pubs runs into the hundreds of millions, according to estimates.

The UK’s flair for pomp and ceremony will be on full display on Saturday for the coronation of Charles III. But will all that tradition and splendor be a benefit or burden to the UK economy?