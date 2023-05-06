King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

The UK’s flair for pomp and ceremony will be on full display on Saturday for the coronation of Charles III. But will all that tradition and splendor be a benefit or burden to the UK economy?
- Hotel revenue is up 54% compared to the same time last year. “The King’s Coronation is giving a much-needed boost to the London Four and Five-Star hospitality sector, which really suffered because of Covid,” said Michael De Jongh, chief commercial officer at hotel booking platform allora.ai.
- UK-bound flights for the coronation weekend jumped by 149% within 24 hours of the date being announced, according to booking company TravelPort
- 7,000 members of the armed forces will take part in the largest ceremonial operation for 70 years.