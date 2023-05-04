King Charles III Coronation: When and where to watch live in India



More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony in person at Westminster Abbey, but there are hundreds and thousands of more who would not want to miss even a single second of the grand show in England. They would be tuned into their TVs or laptops or cellphones and remain attached to them till the very last comment from the commentators maybe.It was February 6, 1952, the last day when a King ruled Britain for the last time. After the death of George VI, Elizabeth II became the queen and reigned for more than 70 years. Now, her son, King Charles, who already has the throne after Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, will finally be coronated on May 06, 2023, 239 days after claiming the throne. It was February 6, 1952, the last day when a King ruled Britain for the last time. After the death of George VI, Elizabeth II became the queen and reigned for more than 70 years. Now, her son, King Charles, who already has the throne after Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, will finally be coronated on May 06, 2023, 239 days after claiming the throne.





At 3.30 pm IST, once the procession reaches the gates of the Abbey, the Coronation ceremony will begin with the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of the royals and guests. At the ceremony, the powers will be transferred to the King and Queen and King will be proclaimed as the head of the Church of England. Schedule for May 6, 2023, 3 pm IST, King Charles and Queen Camilla will take their first step towards Westminster Abbey as they step out of Buckingham Palace and get into the gold state coach, reserved for travel of Royalty. A procession will follow the coach which will comprise armed forces and will be led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.



‘God Save the King’ will echo through the hall after the ceremony. Post the transfer of powers, the members of the House of Lords from the Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities will present the king with objects that belong to their tradition and have no explicit Christian symbolism.



At 6.45 pm IST, finally the time for the classic balcony wave from the usual Royal family balcony at the palace will take place where The King and Queen would also watch the flypast. At 4.30 pm IST, there will be another procession following the King and Queen as they travel back to the Palace, meeting crowds assembled on the mile-long road.

King Charles III Coronation Live Stream

The ceremony will be broadcast live across Britain and the same will be carried by televisions channels across the world. It will begin at 5 am London time and BBC One and BBC Radio are the official broadcasters as they are the state-run services of Britain.

In the UK, people can tune into BBC iPlayer to get live commentary. The Royal Family YouTube Channel might also do the live stream.

