King Charles III crowned in spectacle marking a turning point for UK





Charles III was crowned king, ending his seven-decade wait in a gilded spectacle marking a turning point for the UK and the monarchy as it attempts to adapt to the current era of technological and social change.

Charles, who became king after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, formally received St. Edward’s Crown in a religion-infused ceremony during which he was anointed with holy oil behind a screen. The king said before the packed Gothic cathedral that he had come “not to be served, but to serve.” By Alex WickhamCharles III was crowned king, ending his seven-decade wait in a gilded spectacle marking a turning point for the UK and the monarchy as it attempts to adapt to the current era of technological and social change.



To conclude the event, the king and Queen Camilla made the traditional appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, flanked by two generations of heirs in the form of Prince William and his nine-year-old son, George. The royal couple traveled to and from the abbey in horse-draw coaches used in past processions. The event put enduring British soft power on display as some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watched on, with thousands gathering on London’s streets and millions more tuning in from around the globe.



The coronation featured a streamlined guest list and a truncated parade route compared with the ceremony that confirmed Elizabeth’s reign in 1953. Still, many of the traditions and paraphernalia remained, from the military bands and the horse guards to the 700-year-old wooden coronation chair and the ancient spoon that was used to anoint the king, in the only part of the ceremony shielded from public view. Camilla — once a deeply unpopular figure because of her role in the breakup of Charles’s first marriage to Princess Diana, was also crowned. The coronation marked the start of a new era for the UK as it adjusts to life without Elizabeth, who largely succeeded in maintaining popular support during her record-breaking reign. The event was carefully choreographed to mark a new beginning for the monarchy, as Britain continues to struggle with a cost-of-living crisis and the lingering fallout from Brexit, the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.



“This is not just a spectacle,” Sunak said in a statement. “It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions, a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.” The UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister Rishi Sunak read a Bible verse during ceremony. Beforehand, he had called the coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride” that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond.



Guests included Sunak, Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former premiers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt played a prominent role delivering a sword to the king. The service was conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Church of England’s spiritual leader, and was intended to “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future,” while being “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” according to Buckingham Palace.



Members of the Royal Family led by William also took part in the ceremony. George was a page boy. Prince Harry also attended despite a very public falling-out with his family — but his wife Meghan was not there. Celebrities including Kenneth Branagh, Nick Cave, Katie Perry, Lionel Richie, Maggie Smith and Emma Thompson earlier shuffled into the abbey alongside heads of state and other guests. The US was represented by First Lady Jill Biden, while French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng were among those invited. Russia didn’t receive an invitation following its war in Ukraine.



Support for retaining the monarchy sits at 62%, according to a YouGov poll of 2,030 Britons published this week. However, younger Brits are more likely to want an elected head of state, with just 36% of 18-24 year olds wanting to keep the Royals. The coronation came after a period of political and economic turmoil in the UK, which has had five prime ministers since its seismic decision to leave the European Union in 2016, including three in the past year. A general election is likely next year after 13 years of Conservative governments that have overseen the recovery from the financial crisis, a referendum on Scottish independence, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.



Security at the coronation events was tight amid the prospect of protests by republicans and climate activists, and London’s Metropolitan Police had more than 11,500 officers on duty in what the force described as the largest one-day mobilization in decades. Facial recognition technology was deployed to identify criminals in the crowds, according to the police — a move described as “Orwellian” by civil liberties group Big Brother Watch. The king is also head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries around the world, although a survey by pollster Michael Ashcroft found that in six of those nations, more voters said they would choose to become a republic than would back the monarchy if a referendum was held.



Nevertheless, the Palace tried to create an event that the whole country could get behind, emphasizing the king’s desire to embrace diversity and project a modern image of the monarchy. Religious leaders representing Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists took part, and well-known television personalities and sports stars were invited. Before the ceremony, police arrested anti-monarchy protesters including Republic leader Graham Smith on St. Martin’s Lane near Trafalgar Square, the Press Association reported. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that four people were detained in the area on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.



Some 4,000 workers in Britain’s National Health Service and military veterans were given seats at a screening of the event in front of Buckingham Palace. Tens of thousands of people converged on the capital, and thousands of street parties were organized across the country. A concert will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday. In a late change to plans, the public was invited, rather than called to show support for the monarch, following media criticism of the planned “Homage of the People” element of the service.



In the morning, the so-called “King’s Procession” moved down Pall Mall toward Trafalgar Square, then along Whitehall, past the Palace of Westminster, before reaching the Abbey. The two-hour coronation service saw the king presented with St. Edward’s Crown, which was made for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661, weighs over 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) and boasts 444 precious and semi-precious stones.



During the anointing — carried out behind screens — the monarch was daubed with holy oil by Welby, using a silver-gilt spoon dating from the 12th century — the oldest object used in the ceremony. Sitting in the coronation chair, Charles III was then dressed in priestly garments and handed regalia including spurs, a sword, an orb, a scepter and a cross. He was seated in the 700-year-old Coronation Chair, housing the Stone of Destiny, or Stone of Scone — an ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy which has been used in coronations for centuries. It was officially returned to Scotland in 1996, but has been transported back to London for Saturday’s ceremony.



Crowds were then allowed to approach the palace — some could be seen running to take position — before the Royal Family then appeared on the palace balcony to conclude the day’s events. They were treated to a flyover, reduced because of the poor weather, by military aircraft including helicopters and the Red Arrows. After the service, the king took the Gold State Coach, the iconic carriage built in 1762 that has been used at every coronation since 1831, on a walking-pace procession back to Buckingham Palace.

