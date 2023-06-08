Home / World News / Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker

AP Paris
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An attacker with a knife stabbed several children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.

Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy.

In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy, he tweeted.

An Interior Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults were wounded.

The official cautioned that the number of wounded could evolve because the full details weren't yet clear. The official said he had no details about the gravity of the injuries.

National police also said that four children were among the wounded, and that two of them suffered life-threatening injuries. The other two children were lightly injured, police said.

Police said one adult also suffered life-threatening wounds. Police also cautioned that the injury count was evolving.

A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack abominable.

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

Also Read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

UN Security Council calls for de-escalation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions

India abstains on UNGA resolution on ICJ opinion on Palestinian rights

More than 780,000 take part in French May Day protests over pension reform

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar int'l NGOs from education sector

UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

Topics :FranceParis knife attack

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story