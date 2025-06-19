Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Putin, Xi Jinping agree to exchange information on Iran-Israel conflict

Putin, Xi Jinping agree to exchange information on Iran-Israel conflict

President Putin and Xi Jinping in their hour-long phone call have agreed to issue orders to their relevant agencies to share information on Iran

Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an immediate cessation of the Israel-Iran conflict. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to exchange sensitive information on the Iran-Israel conflict, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

President Putin and Xi Jinping in their hour-long phone call have agreed to issue orders to their relevant agencies to share information on Iran, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov announced.

He said both leaders hold a similar stance and "strongly condemn Israel's actions that violate the UN Charter and other norms of international law".

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion last week, targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel.

 

On Wednesday, Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an immediate cessation of the Israel-Iran conflict and an intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve Tehran's nuclear issue.

According to the Kremlin, President Putin discussed the issue during a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Russia United States

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

