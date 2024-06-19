Home / World News / Kuwait mishap: 3 Indians, 4 Egyptians detained over fire that killed 50

Kuwait mishap: 3 Indians, 4 Egyptians detained over fire that killed 50

The massive fire which occurred at a six-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor

fire
Forty-six deceased were Indians while three others were Filipinos. The identity of one of the victims has not been established. (Reuters)
Press Trust of India Dubai/Kuwait City
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three Indians, four Egyptians and a Kuwaiti national have been detained in connection with the devastating fire that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians, in the southern Ahmadi Governorate in the Gulf Kingdom, a media report said on Wednesday.

The massive fire which occurred at a six-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor. The building was home to 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a Kuwaiti national, three Indian nationals, and four Egyptian nationals for two weeks in connection with the Al-Mangaf building fire case," English language daily Arab Times reported without identifying their names.

The defendants have been charged with manslaughter and negligence, it said.
 

On the orders of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the victims' families will receive compensation amounting to USD 15,000 each (Rs 12.5 lakh), the paper reported.

Citing government sources, the newspaper said the compensation payments will be processed and delivered to the victims' embassies.

Forty-six deceased were Indians while three others were Filipinos. The identity of one of the victims has not been established.

The concerned embassies will ensure that the funds are distributed to the families of those affected by the fire, expediting the process and ensuring that the assistance reaches the victims' families promptly and efficiently.

Kuwait's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident. The probe aims to uncover the circumstances behind the incident, and what might have triggered the deadly fire, the public prosecutor said on X.

Also Read

IAF brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire: Key details

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

Kuwait fire started in building's kitchen at 4 am: How tragedy unfolded

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait highlights: Sunil Chhetri finishes without scoring

'The match against Kuwait is my last': Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

Two climate activists arrested after painting Stonehenge monument orange

Putin, Kim ink mutual defence pact; North Korea vows unconditional support

International Yoga Day 2024: 10 benefits of practising Yoga during summer

Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital following false death reports

Dip in e-commerce festival sales adds more woes to China's economic crunch

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :EgyptKuwait

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story