Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital following false death reports

Renowned American linguist Noam Chomsky has been discharged from a hospital in São Paulo in Brazil and will continue his treatment at home, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

The 95-year-old Chomsky, known for his groundbreaking work in linguistics and his outspoken political activism, has been undergoing treatment in Brazil. Recent reports mistakenly claimed that Chomsky had passed away, prompting his wife, Valeria Wasserman, to refute the rumours. “It’s false. He is well,” she stated in an email to AFP.

Noam Chomsky hospitalised after stroke

Chomsky, hospitalised in São Paulo a year ago due to a stroke, continues to grapple with speech difficulties and impaired movement on his right side. Valeria confirmed his recent hospitalisation, stating that he is recuperating from the stroke he endured last year.

Wasserman provided an update on his health to ABC News, affirming, “He is well.” Despite the stroke’s significant impact, Chomsky is receiving care from neurologists, speech therapists, and lung specialists.

Chomsky was transported to Brazil from the United States via air ambulance, accompanied by two nurses, once he had recovered sufficiently to travel. The couple has been residing in São Paulo since 2015. His health deteriorated further in June 2023 due to the stroke, necessitating the move.

Noam Chomsky false death reports

False death reports circulated online, prompting notable figures to prematurely pay tribute. Media outlets such as Jacobin and The New Statesman initially published essays that resembled obituaries, which were later amended after the rumours were debunked.



Chomsky’s Wikipedia page displayed a disclaimer titled “Please Read Before Reporting This Person Dead," to address the false reports. The disclaimer stated, "Wikipedia is aware that Noam Chomsky has been reported dead by some sources on the Internet. To prevent harm to living persons, we do not report any individual as dead if it might not be true.”

Despite his health challenges, Chomsky remains engaged with global events. According to a report by AP, Wasserman mentioned that he continues to follow the conflict in Gaza closely, often reacting strongly to images of the devastation.

Who is Noam Chomsky?

Noam Chomsky, born on December 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has profoundly impacted the field of linguistics since the 1950s. His revolutionary approach to language, treating it as a “uniquely human”, biologically based cognitive capacity, has been foundational in linguistics. Chomsky’s work extended beyond linguistics into cognitive psychology and the philosophies of mind and language, contributing significantly to the “cognitive revolution”.

In addition to his academic contributions, Chomsky has gained international recognition as a political dissident, critically analysing the harmful influence of economic elites on US domestic politics, foreign policy, and intellectual culture.

Chomsky’s theories of language

Chomsky has long been a pivotal figure in understanding the human mind, particularly through his theory that the mind consists of an extensive cluster of innate ‘modules’. Each of these modules operates autonomously, governed by distinct, domain-specific rules. Among these, the language module stands out for its critical role in coordinating cognitive processes and enabling human communication.

Chomsky posits that these modules, which he initially termed ‘derivations’ and later ‘computations’, work together in complex ways to produce perception, thought, and other cognitive outputs. This modular approach suggests that while these cognitive functions operate independently, they also interact to form a cohesive mental experience.

Central to Chomsky’s theory is the language module, which he describes as generative and recursive. These properties allow humans to combine concepts in limitless ways, facilitating complex thought processes and communication. The pairing of concepts with sounds to form words enables humans to convey virtually any idea, fostering cooperation and planning essential for societal development.

Chomsky’s work has significantly contributed to solving Plato’s problem — the philosophical question of how humans can know so much with limited exposure to language. His early grammars, despite their complexity and language-specificity, also laid the groundwork for modern linguistic theory and advanced the understanding of the innate capacities of the human mind.

Critique of Chomsky’s theories

Noam Chomsky’s linguistic theories, particularly his theory of universal grammar (UG) and the concept of an innate language faculty also faced substantial criticism.

Critiques pointed to the lack of empirical evidence supporting the existence of UG as an innate feature common to all humans. Many linguists also highlighted the significant differences between languages that seemed to contradict the concept of a single universal grammar.

Additionally, academics felt that Chosky’s theories focused on syntax and neglected semantics (meaning) and pragmatics (language use in context). Critics argue that a comprehensive theory of language should integrate these components.

Some researchers also question Chomsky’s explanation of language acquisition, which posits that children are born with an innate linguistic capacity. Critics argue that language learning can be better explained through interaction with the environment and cognitive development rather than an inborn grammatical structure.

Despite the several critiques, Chomsky is still widely respected in the field of linguistics and is nicknamed the “father of modern linguistics”.