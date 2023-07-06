Home / World News / Kyiv, Moscow trade accusations of attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Kyiv, Moscow trade accusations of attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Situation 'tense' as Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planning attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

AP Kyiv
Russian-occupied nuclear reactor in Zaporizhzhia accounts for about 20 per cent of Ukraine’s electricity Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims.

Citing intelligence reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops had placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The objects could be used to simulate an attack, he said, meaning a false flag attack.

A statement from the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the foreign objects were placed on the outer roof of the plant's third and fourth power units.

Their detonation should not damage power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine," the statement said.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raised the spectre of a potentially catastrophic provocation by the Ukrainian army at the nuclear plant, which is Europe's largest but has its six reactors shut down.

The situation is quite tense. There is a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which can be catastrophic in its consequences, Peskov said in response to a reporter's question.

He also claimed that Kremlin is taking all measures to counter the alleged Ukrainian threat.

His comments came after Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russian state nuclear company Rosenergoatom, said there was no basis for Zelenskyy's claims of a plot to simulate an explosion. The Ukrainian leader made the allegation in his nightly video address to on Tuesday.

Why would we need explosives there? This is nonsense, (aimed at) maintaining tension around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Karchaa said.

Russian media on Tuesday cited Karchaa as saying that Ukraine's military planned to strike the plant with ammunition laced with nuclear waste early Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no indication of such an attack.

Ukraine has warned for months of Russian plans to cause a deliberate release of radiation from the plant, citing internal intelligence reports.

Ukrainian officials have alleged that Moscow might try to sabotage the plant in an attempt to derail Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia occupied the plant in the early stages of the war. Over the past year, Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accused each other of shelling the facility.

Also Read

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

Millions left with no aid as West Africa suffers worst hunger crisis: UN

India increases credit lending to Africa, in race to counter China

Yellen's China visit seeks to usher in more discussions amid tensions

Tuesday broke Monday's global record for hottest day ever: Report

Shipping industry's net zero target could be set to flexible deadline

Topics :Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story