The Los Angeles area of the US is grappling with devastating wildfires that have already destroyed around 10,000 homes, businesses, and other structures. The fires have claimed at least ten lives and forced over 180,000 residents to evacuate. Firefighters are struggling to contain the situation as multiple fires continue to spread, with new blazes reported Thursday evening, raising concerns of worsening conditions.

Major fires ravage communities

The Pacific Palisades Fire, which has consumed over 19,000 acres, ranks among the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles’ history. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to ashes, with only the outlines of homes and chimneys remaining. In Malibu, beachfront properties have been destroyed, leaving behind charred remnants of once-luxurious residences.

Several community landmarks have been lost, including five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, and various businesses such as restaurants, banks, and boutiques. Notable sites like the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and the Topanga Ranch Motel, both historic locations from the 1920s, have also been destroyed. Officials have yet to provide a full assessment of the financial and structural damage, but AccuWeather has estimated the economic impact to be between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Another significant blaze, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, has devastated over 5,000 structures since its outbreak on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the rapidly advancing Kenneth Fire, which ignited in the San Fernando Valley, crossed into Ventura County by Thursday evening, further complicating containment efforts.

Firefighting challenges and emergency response

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has warned that high winds expected to hit the region could aggravate the fires, complicating containment efforts. Authorities are racing against time to control the flames while the death toll continues to climb. Among the fatalities, five deaths are linked to the Eaton Fire, with others occurring in various affected areas.

The fires have led to widespread evacuations and temporary closures of schools. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the nation, has suspended classes until air quality and conditions improve.

The California National Guard has been deployed to assist with emergency operations. Governor Gavin Newsom assured the public that the state is using all available resources to combat the crisis, while President Joe Biden pledged federal aid, describing the fires as among the most catastrophic in the state’s history.

Impact on high-profile figures

The wildfires have spared no one, displacing celebrities like Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore, who lost their homes. In a show of solidarity, actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million fund to support those affected, emphasising the need for community assistance.

Changing climate fuels early wildfire

California’s wildfire season has increasingly started earlier and lasted longer, driven by higher temperatures and reduced rainfall associated with climate change. Dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to unseasonably warm conditions. Southern California has received minimal rainfall — less than 0.1 inches — since early May, further fuelling the fires’ rapid spread.

