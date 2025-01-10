UK records highest deportations of illegal migrants, 'returns flights'

The UK government has claimed to have exceeded its target of deporting illegal migrants to countries of their origin, hitting the highest rate of removals since 2018 leading to 16,400 people with no right to be in the UK being removed.

Home Office figures released on Thursday claim enforced returns were up 24 per cent compared to the same 12 months prior, including the removal of 2,580 foreign criminals marking a 23 per cent increase on last year.

The government said bespoke charter flights have removed immigration offenders to countries around the world, including four of the biggest "returns flights" in the UK's history carrying more than 800 people.

Individuals removed since the July 2024 election are said to include criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.

This government was elected on a promise of change and within just six months we have redeployed resources for a scheme that returned just four volunteers and instead worked to remove 16,400 people with no right to be here, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Our message to those wanting to come here illegally is clear you are wasting your money putting your trust in these vile gangs and will be returned swiftly. No more gimmicks. This government is delivering for working people as we restore order to the asylum system through our Plan for Change, he said.

The Home Office said its asylum processing is helping clear the backlog by redeploying 1,000 staff to work on immigration enforcement, which has helped ramp up the deportations.

This government inherited a broken asylum and immigration system. We are taking swift action to increase enforcement and returns of those with no right to be here, said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

We will continue our crackdown on illegal working and make progress with clearing the asylum backlog. We have now exceeded our pledge to get returns to the highest level in half a decade. Our priority is to ensure the rules are respected and enforced, she said.

The minister also pointed to new legislation to disrupt criminal smuggling networks, working through the Border Security Command to combat criminal gangs behind people smuggling. It comes as the government also announced the introduction of a new sanctions regime designed to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration, with a world-first regime to target individuals and entities enabling dangerous migrant journeys by disrupting the gangs' finances.

Starmer visited the City of London Police this week to witness first-hand how law enforcement is leveraging public-private partnerships to stop criminals benefitting from dirty money.

The Home Office said in addition to its returns target, illegal working visits and action against exploitative employers has soared with 32 per cent more visits and 29 per cent more arrests compared to the same period last year, as part of a crackdown on dodgy car washes, nail bars and construction sites.

Biometric kits and body worn cameras will be rolled out to frontline Immigration Enforcement teams throughout 2025 to boost arrests and prosecutions, the Home Office said.

Asylum caseworker productivity is also up, with asylum interviews increasing tenfold, as plans to speed up decision making, clear the backlog and swiftly remove those whose claims are rejected gain pace, it added.