Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

Under the settlement, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch, Lachlan’s siblings, will each receive $1.1 billion in exchange for relinquishing their stakes. Their holdings, previously managed under the Murdoch Family Trust, represented around 80 per cent of their combined market value.

To finance payouts, the Murdoch companies are selling 16.9 million Fox Class B shares and 14.2 million News Corp Class B shares, raising more than $1.4 billion. This move dilutes the new trust’s voting stake from about 40 per cent to one-third in both Fox Corp and News Corp.

The original trust, created during Rupert Murdoch’s divorce from his second wife Anna Mann, will now be dissolved. A new trust will replace it, structured around Lachlan and his younger half-sisters, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, Rupert’s daughters from his marriage to Wendi Deng. While Grace and Chloe will be equal financial beneficiaries, only Lachlan will wield voting power.

The remaining shares will be transferred to LGC Holdco, LLC, a holding company controlled by trusts for Lachlan, Grace, and Chloe. This arrangement gives Lachlan’s trust 36.2 per cent of Fox Class B stock alongside a smaller holding of Class A shares, cementing his dominance.

How the Murdoch family feud began

The Murdoch succession battle was as much ideological as it was financial. James Murdoch had been increasingly vocal in criticising Fox News and other Murdoch outlets, citing their coverage of the January 6 Capitol attack, unwavering support for Donald Trump, and frequent dismissal of climate change.