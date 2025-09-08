Home / World News / France's prime minister loses confidence vote, toppling his government

France's prime minister loses confidence vote, toppling his government

Prime Minister Franois Bayrou was ousted overwhelmingly in a 364-194 vote against him

French Prime Minister Franois Bayrou
The demise of Bayrou's short-lived minority government now constitutionally obliged to submit its resignation to Macron after just under nine months in office heralds renewed uncertainty and a risk of prolonged legislative deadlock for France as it wrestles with pressing challenges. | Image: X
AP Paris
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Legislators toppled France's government in a confidence vote on Monday, a new crisis for Europe's second-largest economy that obliges President Emmanuel Macron to search for a fourth prime minister in 12 months.

Prime Minister Franois Bayrou was ousted overwhelmingly in a 364-194 vote against him. Bayrou paid the price for what appeared to be a staggering political miscalculation, gambling that lawmakers would back his view that France must slash public spending to repair its debts.

Instead, they seized on the vote that he called to gang up against Bayrou a 74-year-old centrist who was appointed by Macron last December.

The demise of Bayrou's short-lived minority government now constitutionally obliged to submit its resignation to Macron after just under nine months in office heralds renewed uncertainty and a risk of prolonged legislative deadlock for France as it wrestles with pressing challenges, including budget difficulties and, internationally, wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the shifting priorities of US President Donald Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

