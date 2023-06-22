Home / World News / Lack of funding resulting in painful rollbacks: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Lack of funding resulting in painful rollbacks: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Conflicts, climate change and financial turmoil are increasing the need for humanitarian aid, but a lack of funding is resulting in painful rollbacks, the UN chief told a meeting in Geneva

ANI US
Lack of funding resulting in painful rollbacks: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Conflicts, climate change and financial turmoil are increasing the need for humanitarian aid, but a lack of funding is resulting in painful rollbacks, the UN chief told a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday looking at how to respond to the crisis.

With 360 million people worldwide in need of humanitarian assistance, up 30 per cent since early 2022, global humanitarian needs have yet again reached record levels.

In a video message to the Humanitarian Affairs Segment, a platform created by the UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to find solutions to pressing humanitarian aid issues, Antonio Guterres cited some shocking figures: more than 110 million people have been forced from their homes, while more than 260 million face daily difficulties getting food.

While the figures change, the reasons driving them up do not. The Secretary-General referred to the devastating impact of unresolved conflicts, that "grind on while new wars are launched" and the global economic turmoil triggered by COVID and aggravated by the worldwide impact of the crisis in Ukraine.

Another hostile factor driving up fatalities and displacing millions is climate change, he said.

And as the most vulnerable are hit hardest, "sustainable development - the ultimate prevention tool - has stagnated or gone into reverse," warned Guterres.

Halfway through 2023, the Global Humanitarian Appeal is only 20 per cent funded.

Guterres encouraged meeting participants to consider ways to increase humanitarian resources, deliver aid more efficiently and effectively, to better protect individuals in crises, reduce food insecurity and increase resilience by investing in climate adaptation.

ECOSOC's Humanitarian Affairs Segment brings together UN Member States, UN organisations, humanitarian and development partners, the private sector and affected communities.

They meet each June to discuss how to best tackle the most recent humanitarian concerns and crises.

Also Read

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

UN protests US spying on Guterres, calls it 'interference' by Washington

Russia threat to exit Ukraine grain deal adds risk to global food security

Amid Ukraine conflict, Covid-19, India emerges as voice of Global South

India right to ask for major course correction of UNSC: Indian envoy Kamboj

1,000 Hollywood writers rally in Los Angeles for new contract with studios

Apple engaged in 'coercive' interviews, anti-union tactics: US Judge

Subtle shift in India's position on Ukraine and Russia: US official

From green-diamonds to Robert Frost poems: Gifts that Modi, Biden exchanged

Immigration drove white, Asian population growth in US last year: Census

Topics :Climate ChangeUnited NationsAntonio Guterres

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story