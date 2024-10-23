Lahore declared the world's most polluted city as smog crisis deepens

Lahore, once celebrated as Pakistan’s cultural hub, now faces a grim reality as it becomes the world’s most polluted city, recording a shocking Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394. This hazardous level of pollution poses severe health risks to residents, leading to coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections.

An AQI over 100 is considered unhealthy, with levels exceeding 150 classified as 'very unhealthy'. Lahore's alarming pollution crisis is primarily driven by crop residue burning and industrial emissions.

In response, the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz , has launched an aggressive initiative to tackle the worsening smog. Central to this effort is the newly formed ‘Anti-Smog Squad’, tasked with educating farmers on alternative methods for residue disposal and encouraging the use of super seeders to minimise pollution.

“Yesterday, Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world. We have taken several initiatives to address the matter and now we are planning for artificial rain in the city,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Smog, a combination of smoke and fog, occurs when pollutants mix with cold, moist air and linger near the ground, reducing visibility and exacerbating respiratory health problems. The phenomenon has increasingly plagued Lahore, where residents are exposed to harmful microparticles daily.

Punjab’s fight against pollution



The Punjab government has rolled out several key initiatives to combat smog, including:

- Artificial rain: Planned as an emergency measure to mitigate the impact of smog.

- Anti-smog squad: Educating farmers on sustainable practices to reduce crop burning.

- Environmental education: Integrating environmental awareness into the provincial curriculum.

- Climate diplomacy: Engaging with India to address transborder pollution, particularly the stubble burning in Indian Punjab, which affects air quality in Pakistan.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has highlighted that while these efforts are crucial, their loterm impact may take 8-10 years to fully materialise. She stressed the importance of farmers avoiding the practice of burning crop residues, which not only damages crops but also jeopardises children’s health.