Home / World News / Lankan parl to hold special session on Sat to discuss debt restructuring

Lankan parl to hold special session on Sat to discuss debt restructuring

It was earlier reported that Parliament would be convened on Saturday and Sunday to get the approval for the domestic debt restructuring process

ANI
Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to discuss getting Parliament's approval for the domestic debt restructuring process in Sri Lanka, a special weekend session will be held this week, Dailymirror reported.

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana to convene a special session of the parliament on Saturday (July 01).

In accordance with Standing Order 16 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, the Speaker called a meeting of Parliament at 9.30 am on Saturday at the Prime Minister's request.

It was earlier reported that Parliament would be convened on Saturday and Sunday to get the approval for the domestic debt restructuring process.

The decision to hold the "special session" on Saturday (July 1) and Sunday (July 2) to talk over the domestic debt restructuring was taken in special party leaders' meeting on Tuesday, Dailymirror reported citing a spokesman from the Speaker's office. The Sri Lankan Speaker also stressed the importance of holding a party leaders' meeting next week.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stressed that the final decision should be made by the party leaders, and also questioned the plan to hold a weekend session, according to the Sri Lankan publication, Dailymirror.

During his recent visit to the United Kingdom (UK), Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe promised that the island nation will finish its debt restructuring by September of this year.

Since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948, there has never been a crisis of this magnitude as it is going through right now.

The crisis was brought on by years of poor financial management by succeeding Sri Lankan governments and the Gotabaya Rajapaksa regime's choice to forego addressing the IMF to prevent the country from amassing debts.

Several protests took place against the government when the financial crisis had a negative influence on food security, availability of gasoline, and the price of cooking gas.

Also Read

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for SL in 2023 unlikely

India writes to IMF backing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan: Report

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis, says Sri Lanka PM

Canadian govt to create open work-permit stream for US H-1B visa holders

UN urges Israel, Palestinians to halt violence in statement backed by US

Nato warns against underestimating Russian forces, increases preparedness

Trump, DeSantis trade barbs while staging duelling New Hampshire campaign

US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

Topics :sri lankadebt restructuring schemeEconomic Crisis

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story