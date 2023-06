Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab on Monday in connection with a case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country's Punjab province.

The ACE has sent summonses to Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land corruption case, a spokesperson of the ACE said on Saturday.