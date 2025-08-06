Lebanese govt pushes for army plan to disarm Hezbollah by year-end

The Lebanese government asked the national army on Tuesday to prepare a plan in which only state institutions will have weapons in the small nation by the end of the year, a move that aims to disarm the militant Hezbollah group.

The announcement by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, after a nearly six-hour Cabinet meeting, came shortly after Hezbollah's leader said his group would not disarm and warned that the Iran-backed faction would resume missile attacks on Israel if military operations against them intensify.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah rocket chief killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

Salam said the government asked the army to have the plan ready by the end of the month for discussion and approval.

The government's move came as Beirut is under US pressure to disarm the group that recently fought a 14-month war with Israel and was left gravely weakened, with many of its political and military leaders dead. The decision followed a July visit by US envoy Tom Barrack, who called for a more decisive policy to disarm the Iran-backed group. On Tuesday afternoon, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem rejected calls for his group to lay down its weapons, speaking as the government was meeting to discuss the group's disarmament. Since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended in November with a US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah officials have said the group will not discuss its disarmament until Israel withdraws from five hills it controls inside Lebanon and stops almost daily airstrikes that have killed or wounded hundreds of people, most of them Hezbollah members.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of trying to rebuild its military capabilities. Israel's military has said the five locations in Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel, where about 60,000 Israelis were displaced during the war. ALSO READ: Hezbollah chief asks govt to take action to end Israel's attacks on Lebanon Since the ceasefire, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for one attack on a disputed area along the border. In a televised speech on Tuesday, Kassem said Hezbollah rejects any timetable to hand over its weapons. "Israel's interest is not to widen the aggression because if they expand, the resistance will defend, the army will defend and the people will defend," Kassem said. "This defence will lead to the fall of missiles inside Israel." Since the war ended, Hezbollah has withdrawn most of its fighters and weapons from the area along the border with Israel south of the Litani river.

Last week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated calls for Hezbollah to give up its weapons, angering the group's leadership. ALSO READ: Hezbollah says it won't disarm while Israeli troops stay in south Lebanon The ceasefire agreement left vague how Hezbollah's weapons and military facilities north of the Litani river should be treated, saying Lebanese authorities should dismantle unauthorised facilities starting with the area south of the river. Hezbollah maintains the deal only covers the area south of the Litani, while Israel and the US say it mandates disarmament of the group throughout Lebanon. Kassem said Hezbollah rejects a government vote over its weapons, saying such a decision should be unanimously backed by all Lebanese.