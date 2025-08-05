Home / World News / US slams use of AI to personalise airline ticket prices, would investigate

US slams use of AI to personalise airline ticket prices, would investigate

Delta Air Lines told lawmakers it will not and has not used AI to set prices for individual consumers

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
Delta said airlines have used dynamic pricing for more than three decades. | Representational
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday the department has concerns about the use of AI to set personalised airline ticket prices and will investigate if anyone does so. 
Last week, Delta Air Lines told lawmakers it will not and has not used AI to set prices for individual consumers. "To try to individualise pricing on seats based on how much you make or don't make or who you are, I can guarantee you that we will investigate if anyone does that," Duffy said. "We would engage very strongly if any company tries to use AI to individually price their seating." 
Duffy noted Delta clarified that it would not use AI for pricing individual tickets, "and I'll take them at face value." Late last month, Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal said they believed the Atlanta-based airline would use AI to set individual prices, which would "likely mean fare price increases up to each individual consumer's personal 'pain point.'" Delta previously said it plans to deploy AI-based revenue management technology across 20 per cent of its domestic network by the end of 2025 in partnership with Fetcherr, an AI pricing company. 
Fetcherr on its website says its technology is "trusted by the world's leading airlines," and lists Delta, Westjet, Virgin Atlantic, Viva and Azul. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said last month using AI to set ticket prices could hurt consumer trust.
 
Democratic lawmakers Greg Casar and Rashida Tlaib have introduced legislation to bar companies from using AI to set prices or wages based on Americans' personal data and would specifically ban airlines raising individual prices after seeing a search for a family obituary. 
Delta said airlines have used dynamic pricing for more than three decades, in which pricing fluctuates based on a variety of factors like overall customer demand, fuel prices and competition, but not a specific consumer's personal information.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla sued by shareholders over concealing Robotaxi risks

Israel mulls full Gaza control despite military and public concerns

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic win US govt approval for civilian AI contracts

Putin doubts potency of Trump's ultimatum to end the war: Report

Iran appoints moderate leader Ali Larijani as top security council chief

Topics :United StatesDelta Air LinesAirfareVirgin AtlanticAviation

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story