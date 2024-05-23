Lenovo reports 9% surge in Q4 revenue to $13.8 billion, beats expectations

China's Lenovo Group reported a 9 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $13.8 billion on Thursday, as the world's largest maker of personal computers (PCs) exits a demand slump following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the January-March quarter beat an average estimate of $13 billion drawn from eight analysts, according to LSEG data.

This marks a second consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Lenovo after it suffered five straight quarters of revenue declines amid the post-COVID slowdown.

Last month, research firm IDC said the global PC market has finally returned to growth during the first quarter this year after suffering nearly two years of decline.



PC shipments grew 1.5 per cent year over year to 59.8 million during the quarter, with Lenovo firmly holding on to the No.1 title with a 23 per cent market share, according to IDC.



But overall, Lenovo's revenue for the year ended March 31 fell 8 per cent to 61.9 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $56.19 billion.



Lenovo's net profit for the January-March quarter rose 118 per cent to $248 million, beating analystsâ€™ estimates of $162 million.



The company is also actively exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), while continuing to expand its non-PC business, such as smartphones, servers and information technology services.



Revenue for its service business unit rose 8.5 per cent to $1.8 billion for the quarter.



Lenovoâ€™s shares soared by 12 per cent on Wednesday after it unveiled two new AI PCs, a new breed of computers configured to effectively run AI applications.



Morgan Stanley analysts said in a client note this week that Lenovo will likely be one of the main beneficiaries of the AI PC boom. While AI PCs now account for just less than 5 per cent of the market this year, about 64 per cent of new PCs will be AI PCs by 2028, they said.



As such, AI PCs can generate up to 53 per cent of revenue by 2028 for Lenovo, the highest among all the PC manufacturers, compared with the current 2 per cent, they added.



Lenovo's shares fell 0.18 per cent on Thursday, ahead of the quarterly earnings release.



