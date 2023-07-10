Home / World News / 'Life threatening' flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person

AP Hudson Valley (US)
Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in New York's Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as life threatening.

One person died due to the flooding, Steven M Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, told The New York Times.

State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it was closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was flowing over the road and into private properties, according to WABC.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day instructed residents to remain indoors in a safe location until the heavy rainfall ended.

