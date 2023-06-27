Home / World News / Lithium-ion battery inventor, Nobel laureate John Goodenough passes away

Lithium-ion battery inventor, Nobel laureate John Goodenough passes away

John B Goodenough, the inventor of the lithium-ion battery, which made smartphones and other electronic devices possible, passed away at the age of 100

John B Goodenough, passed away at the ripe old age of 100. He is credited with inventing the lithium-ion battery that paved the way for the modern electronic devices such as the smartphone. In recognition of his contributions, Goodenough was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2019.
Early life and education

Born on July 25, 1922, in Jena, Germany, John B Goodenough faced early challenges due to dyslexia. Despite being labelled as a “backward student” during his school years, he displayed an aptitude for mathematics and languages. Goodenough overcame these difficulties and went on to study Latin and Greek at the Groton School in Massachusetts and later Yale University.
Revolutionising battery technology

In 1980, while working at the University of Oxford, Goodenough achieved a major breakthrough in battery technology. He developed a lithium-cobalt-oxide cathode that significantly improved upon the existing battery design of Dr Whittingham, a British chemist at Exxon. This innovation paved the way for the development of lithium-ion batteries that offered higher energy capacity and enhanced safety. These lithium-ion batteries became the preferred power source for various applications such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and electric & hybrid vehicles.
Despite his significant contribution to technology, Goodenough did not receive any royalties for his work as he had signed away most of his rights and had to relinquish the patent to a British atomic energy research organisation.

However, scientists in Japan and Switzerland recognised the battery's potential and further enhanced its performance by layering lithium with graphitic carbon. Sony combined Goodenough's cathode with a carbon anode, leading to the world's first safe rechargeable lithium-ion battery that could be released in the market.
Nobel prize

In 2019, at the age of 97, Goodenough became the oldest Nobel Prize laureate in history, sharing the prestigious award with two other scientists, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino, who collectively contributed to advancing battery technology.
Their work also holds immense promise for a sustainable energy future.

Later works and legacy
Even in his later years, Goodenough remained an active researcher at the University of Texas. He dedicated his efforts to developing a super-battery capable of storing and transporting renewable energy from sources such as wind, solar, and nuclear power. His aim was to transform the national electric grid and make electric vehicles more practical, with unlimited travel ranges and quick recharging capabilities.

In 2016, Goodenough  established the Irene W Goodenough Endowed Presidential Scholarship in Nursing in honour of his wife who passed away the same year. They were married for over 70 years. His brother, Ward Goodenough was an anthropologist, who also passed away in 2013.
The University of Texas celebrated his 100th birthday in their Austin campus in 2022. He would have turned 101 in the following month.

