Promising signals of further decline in UK inflation: BoE's Dhingra



Dhingra is one of two members of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who have consistently voted against the central bank's interest rate rises since December.

Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra said there are "promising signals" for a further decline in British inflation, based largely on a steep fall in the rate of increase in prices which manufacturers charge to retailers.



Consumer price inflation (CPI), which is targeted by the BoE, peaked at 11.1% in October 2022 and has been slower to fall than the central bank expected, holding at 8.7% in May.

In a speech to Britain's Royal Economic Society, Dhingra highlighted a sharp drop in the annual rate of producer price inflation, which was 2.9% in May, its lowest in more than two years and down from a peak of 19.6% in July 2022.



"There are some promising signals that CPI inflation should ease, and that's mostly coming from ... one of the best leading indicators ... of the long-run evolution of prices in this country, producer price inflation," Dhingra said.

The BoE forecast last month that CPI would drop to just over 5% by the end of the year.



Last week, the BoE's MPC voted 7-2 in favour of a surprise half-percentage-point rise in rates to 5%, as the majority of members said inflation had been unexpectedly persistent.

Other BoE policymakers have focused more on wages and core inflation, a measure which strips out food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices and which rose to a 31-year high last month.



Wage inflation was mostly a delayed response to high CPI, Dhingra said, and would slow as CPI began to fall. This was already visible in sectors such as retail and hospitality where labour costs have a big impact on prices paid by consumers.

Dhingra said she viewed core inflation as less useful for future inflation trends than producer prices, as it was still affected by factors such as rises in businesses' electricity costs, just with more of a time delay.