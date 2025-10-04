Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building's steps

Los Angeles' City Hall was evacuated after a car crashed into the steps of the building on Friday afternoon and the driver was later taken into police custody, officials said.

About two hours after the crash, the driver could be seen getting out of the car and walking with his arms raised toward a line of police and fire vehicles. He was then handcuffed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police. LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on the social platform X that the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad had arrived at the crash site, though she also said the situation had been safely resolved.