US govt shutdown drags on as Senate funding vote fails to break deadlock

Hopes for a quick end to the government shutdown faded Friday as Democrats refused to budge in a Senate vote and President Donald Trump readied plans to unleash layoffs and cuts across the federal government.

On the third day of the shutdown, a Senate vote to advance a Republican bill that would reopen the government fell well short of the 60 needed to end a filibuster and pass the legislation.

Senators were expected to depart for the weekend, and there have been few signs of any real progress towards ending the congressional standoff.

Democrats are demanding that Congress extend healthcare benefits, while Republicans are trying to wear them down with day after day of voting on the House-passed bill that would reopen the government temporarily, mostly at current spending levels.

I don't know how many times you're going to give them a chance to vote no, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said at a news conference Friday. He added that he would give Democratic senators the weekend to think it over. Although Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, the Senate's filibuster rules make it necessary for the government funding legislation to gain support from at least 60 of the 100 senators. That's given Democrats a rare opportunity to use their 47 Senate seats to hold out in exchange for policy concessions. The party has chosen to rally on the issue of health care, believing it could be key to their path back to power in Washington.

Their primary demand is that Congress extend tax credits that were boosted during the Covid-19 pandemic for health care plans offered under the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Standing on the steps of the US Capitol on Thursday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said, Understand this, over the last few days and over the next few days, what you're going to see is more than 20 million Americans experience dramatically increased health care premiums, co-pays and deductibles because of the Republican unwillingness to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. The shutdown gamble Democrats are running the high-risk strategy of effectively voting for a government shutdown to make their stand. Trump has vowed to make it as painful as possible for them.

The Republican president has called the government funding lapse an unprecedented opportunity to make vast cuts to federal agencies and potentially lay off federal workers, rather than the typical practice of furloughing them. White House budget director Russ Vought has already announced that he is withholding billions of dollars for infrastructure projects in states with Democratic senators. On Friday morning, Vought said he would withhold another $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects to extend its train system to the city's South Side. Jeffries has displayed no signs of budging under those threats. The cruelty that they might unleash on everyday Americans using the pretense of a shutdown is only going to backfire against them, he said during an interview with The Associated Press and other outlets at the Capitol.

Still, the shutdown, no matter how long it lasts, could have far-reaching effects on the economy. Roughly 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and they could lose out on $400 million in daily wages. That loss in wages until after the government reopens could drive down wider demand for goods and services. All around the country right now, real pain is being endured by real people because the Democrats have decided to play politics, said House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday. The White House also began its press briefing on Friday by rattling off the various consequences of the shutdown that were already hitting Americans. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt discussed a report that said military families are already seeking food aid as troops go without a paycheck.

This madness must end, she said. Who will take the blame? The American public usually spreads the blame around to both major political parties when it comes to a government shutdown. While Trump took a significant portion of the blame during the last partial government shutdown in 2018 as he demanded funding for a US-Mexico border wall, this standoff could end differently because now it is Democrats making the policy demands. Still, lawmakers were relentlessly trying to make their case to the American public with a constant beat of news conferences, social media videos and livestreams. Congressional leaders have been especially active.

Both sides expressed confidence that the other would ultimately be found at fault. And in the House, party leaders seemed to be moving farther apart rather than closer to making a deal to end the shutdown. Jeffries on Thursday called for a permanent extension to the ACA tax credits. Meanwhile, Johnson and Thune told reporters that they would not negotiate on the tax credits until the government is reopened. Talks in the Senate A bipartisan group of senators, including moderate Democrats who have said they want to find a quick resolution, has been discussing possible health care compromises through one-on-one talks over the last two days.

One option floated by South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican, would extend the higher subsidies for one year and then phase them out to pre-pandemic levels. Thune acknowledged those conversations on Friday, telling reporters, Honestly, I think the more productive conversations are happening outside of the leader office at the moment. Still, it was unclear if they would be able to find a solution that could appease the White House and Republican leaders, who want to see cuts to the subsidies, which are part of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. Thune also said he wasn't sure if a compromise would have the votes to pass.